Springfield man facing unlawful restraint, gun charges

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Police Department says one man has been arrested for allegedly forcing a woman into his vehicle after using a handgun to threaten her.

Springfield police say officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of East Kansas for a report of a 52-year-old woman allegedly being forced into a vehicle by a man identified as Thomas Faine, 64. Officers responding to the scene say they learned that Faine allegedly had a dating relationship with the woman in the past, and that Faine was allegedly armed with a handgun. Officers also say they learned that Faine allegedly fired one shot into the ground while confronting the victim.

Authorities say Faine's vehicle was found in the area of Wirt Avenue and Clay Street at about 1:20 a.m. A Springfield Police Officer conducted a traffic stop, resulting in the officer finding Faine and the victim inside, as well as a .45-caliber pistol. The officer also reported that the victim was uninjured.

Police say Faine was arrested, and faces preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful restraint, armed habitual criminal, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm, and aggravated assault.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. We will provide more information as it becomes available.