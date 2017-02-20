Cubs vs. Cardinals rivalry exhibit opening at ALPLM

SPRINGFIELD - The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is inviting central Illinois residents to explore the rivalry between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals in a new exhibit opening March 24.

Museum officials say the "Cubs vs. Cardinals: The Rivalry" exhibit will feature rare photographs and artifacts. Items that will be on display include a cap worn by Cubs pitcher Kerry Wood, the second-base bag stolen by Lou Brock to break the modern record for steals in a season, gear worn by Albert Pujols, Sammy Sosa, Rogers Hornsby, Fergie Jenkins, and much more.

Attendees will learn more about legendary players on both teams, as well as championship wins, memorable trades, famous broadcasters, home run races, broken racial barriers, and more.

Officials say there will be no additional fee, aside the normal admission fee to visit the museum, to view the exhibit. For more information on programs and exhibits hosted at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, click here.

Images courtesy of Milo Stewart Jr/National Baseball Hall of Fame.