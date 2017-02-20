Coroner identifies body found in submerged car

DANVILLE - In an update to a story WAND brought you this weekend, the Vermilion County Coroner has released the name of a woman found in a submerged vehicle Saturday morning.

Coroner Jane McFadden says the woman has been identified as La'Bresha Lillard, 19. An autopsy is scheduled for February 21.

The Vermilion County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a report of a car being submerged in Lake Vermilion at about 6:46 a.m. on February 18. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found items that indicated a vehicle could be underwater, and the Sheriff's Office's Underwater Search and Rescue Team was called in. Crews removed a vehicle from the water, and found a body inside.

Authorities say no foul play is suspected at this time. This incident is still under investigation.

