SPRINGFIELD – Sen. Jim Oberweis (R) is pushing to increase speed limits on some Illinois roads.

The proposed bill would up speed limits on some interstates from 70 to 75 miles an hour. Oberweis believes that making the speed limit faster will help with the flow of traffic.

The bill also calls for an increase from 55 to 60 on several state highways. For more information on the bill, click here.