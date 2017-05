SPRINGFIELD – Police in Springfield are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Sunday evening.

Police say a 58-year-old man ran off the roadway in the 2300 block of West Lake Shore Drive and struck a wooden retaining wall around 10:50 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sangamon County Coroner's Office identified the man as Michael R. Turner.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

An autopsy is planned for Tuesday.