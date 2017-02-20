Gun silencers could become legal in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD -A gun bill could make silencers legal in Illinois. The bill is in response to hearing damage done by shooters.

Silencers would reduce the noise a fire arm makes by at least 20 decibels.

The American Speech-Language-Hearing Association could cause severe hearing loss from just one gun shot. The good news is, there are tips to keep your ears safe when firing a gun, including wearing protective gear, according to American Speech-Language-Hearing Association.

Silencers are legalized in 42 states already.