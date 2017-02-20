Billingsley BP narrows down wanted vehicle in hit-and-run

DECATUR - The company of a tow truck operator who was hit on Feb. 9 says they have narrowed down the car they are looking for even more.

Billingsley BP Service Center is now saying the vehicle that hit one of their operators is a 2006 to 2009 Chevy Impala with a dark tarnished silver metallic.

Tow Operator Chris Moore is still being treated for his injuries sustained when the car hit him while he was on a job on Interstate 72 near the Argenta exit.

Moore is expected to make a full recovery and is now being treated at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to contact police.