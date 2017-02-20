Event shines light on undocumented student immigrants rights

CHAMPAIGN- I-CAUSE held an event at U of I's La Casa Cultural Latina, Monday evening shedding light on the rights of undocumented student immigrants.

The organization focused on getting the message out about DACA, an executive order signed by former President Obama under his administration. The order essentially grants immigrants who were brought here as minors the ability to stay in America as long as they renew their eligibility every two years.

Student and Co-Founder, Nancy Ramirez Blancas said, "we are here paying taxes, we do not get financial aid, we are not receiving financial aid from the government we can't get medicare or any resources from the state either. And a lot of the information out there is that we are stealing jobs we aren't paying taxes that we get support from the government and we really don't."

