Event shines light on undocumented student immigrants rights

UPDATE: Springfield teen shot on city's north side
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police are investigating a reported shooting that happened on the city's north side this afternoon.
11 Things I learned during the Spring Fit Challenge
I lost 70 pounds in just less than five months. Finally today, I allowed myself to stop and think about that for a second.
Man arrested for sexually assaulting 5-year-old
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur man has been charged with criminal sexual assault, according to Decatur police.
Ariana Grande's bassist from Decatur survives bombing
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Monday's bombing in Manchester, England at an Ariana Grande concert left 22 dead and even more hurt.
Community remembers Charleston High School student
CHARLESTON, Ill (WAND)- A 16 year old Charleston High School student died in a car crash near Old State Road and Lerna Road in Mattoon early afternoon Tuesday.
Wednesday Night High School Highlight Zone
Click the video above for highlights from Mt. Zion's 3A regional win over MacArthur, Maroa-Forsyth's loss to Quincy Notre Dame in 2A sectionals, plus Teutopolis advancing past Alton Marquette in 2A sectionals. For every local baseball, softball and soccer score, visit the IHSA website.
Sheriff: Urbana incident was not attempted abduction
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Sheriff's Office has announced there is no probable cause to believe that an attempted abduction happened in Urbana Township Saturday evening.
Additional stop signs added in Mt. Zion
MT. ZION, ILL (WAND) - Additional stop signs were added to the intersection of South Henderson and Fletcher Park Boulevard in Mt. Zion.
Warrensburg-Latham soaring as State approaches
WARRENSBURG -- It could have been five events at state for Warrensburg-Latham ace Dionte Lewis. Considering that would have been a little much, even for one of the state's most dangerous runners, he'll scratch in the 200-meter and "just" stick to the other four events he'll be running with his twin and fellow Cardinal junior Diondre Lewis (100-meter, 400-meter, 4x100 relay and 4x400-relay). The Lewis twins are just two pieces in the puzzle for what's become a Renaissance y...
