Multiple sexual assault reports warrant action by U of I police

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA- Three sexual assault reports in less than one week of one another prompted police to send out an email and survey to students and families.

Two of the assaults happened at fraternity houses on campus and the latest incident occurred at a resident hall. Director of The Women's Resource Center Patricia Morey said, "certainly the reported is no where near the actual number of assaults on this campus--we were not surprised, except that we are pleased that more students are coming forward for the kind of assistance that might be very helpful to them."

Morey added students generally stay quiet due to shame and alienation. The data from the survey is still be collected.

For information on resources available follow the link.