Unseasonably warm weather could be creating allergy problems

DECATUR - We all look forward to warmer temperatures after the cold winter months. However, warmer weather can cause a surge in pollen levels, something allergy sufferers know all too well.

"When spring starts to come around and grass starts getting cut, my eyes get really puffy. It's tough," says Nigel Adams, who suffers from allergies.

Officials say the sooner warmer weather comes, the longer pollen season will last, which could cause allergy sufferers to stay indoors.

"You don't get to do what everyone else gets to do," added Nigel. "Everybody wants to go play football, or soccer, whatever your choice may be. Not me. I have to sit in the house and wait a little while."

"People who have allergies...basically their immune system is reacting to something that really we think of as harmless," explains Dr. Beth Gibson, an allergist at Decatur Memorial Hospital. "Right now we have a pollen count with the trees. Usually we don't see that until April or May," added Dr. Gibson. "We are probably going to see the grass pollinate within another month. It looks like we are about two months ahead, so we are probably going to have a longer pollination season."

According to Dr. Gibson the first two to three weeks of pollen season are always the worst. She recommends if you are an allergy sufferer that you avoid going out door from 5-9 AM, because that's when most plants pollinate.

"It's not practical to avoid pollen because you're going to be outside," added Dr. Gibson. "If you know what season bothers your allergies, keep your windows shut, or take a shower after you've been outside if it's a high pollen count."