Mattoon's big comeback highlights Monday madness

Playoff madness once again took over the high school hardwood Monday.
Click the video above for highlights from the girls 2A supers, 3A sectionals, and boys 2A regionals.
Check out all the scores below!
GIRLS 2A SUPER-SECTIONAL
Teutopolis 47, Bloomington Central Catholic 70
GIRLS 3A SECTIONALS
Mattoon 56, Effingham 52
Rochester 57, Paris 41
GIRLS 4A SECTIONALS
Edwardsville 67, Springfield 47
BOYS 1A REGIONALS
Windsor/SS 56, Tri-City 53
Okaw Valley 51, Edinburg 39
Judah Christian 52, Arcola 56
Frankling 46, Springfield Lutheran 47
BOYS 2A REGIONALS
Carlinville 50, Staunton 28
Greenville 40, Hillsboro 55
GCMS 57, Tri-Valley 44
Maroa-Forsyth 56, Cerro Gordo-Bement 45
Clifton Central 64, Iroquois West 52
Cumberland 61, AL-AH 32
Pana 45, Sullivan 32
Athens 62, Midwest Central 54
Auburn 56, North Mac 53
PORTA 55, Havana 37
Williamsville 48, Riverton 27
Tolono Unity 58, Heritage 36
Tuscola 47, G.-Ridge Farm 36