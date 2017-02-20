Mattoon's big comeback highlights Monday madness

Playoff madness once again took over the high school hardwood Monday.

Click the video above for highlights from the girls 2A supers, 3A sectionals, and boys 2A regionals.

Check out all the scores below!

GIRLS 2A SUPER-SECTIONAL

Teutopolis 47, Bloomington Central Catholic 70

GIRLS 3A SECTIONALS

Mattoon 56, Effingham 52

Rochester 57, Paris 41

GIRLS 4A SECTIONALS

Edwardsville 67, Springfield 47

BOYS 1A REGIONALS

Windsor/SS 56, Tri-City 53

Okaw Valley 51, Edinburg 39

Judah Christian 52, Arcola 56

Frankling 46, Springfield Lutheran 47

BOYS 2A REGIONALS

Carlinville 50, Staunton 28

Greenville 40, Hillsboro 55

GCMS 57, Tri-Valley 44

Maroa-Forsyth 56, Cerro Gordo-Bement 45

Clifton Central 64, Iroquois West 52

Cumberland 61, AL-AH 32

Pana 45, Sullivan 32

Athens 62, Midwest Central 54

Auburn 56, North Mac 53

PORTA 55, Havana 37

Williamsville 48, Riverton 27

Tolono Unity 58, Heritage 36

Tuscola 47, G.-Ridge Farm 36