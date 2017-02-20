Record Warmth Continues

CENTRAL ILLINOIS - The abnormally warm middle of February continues across the CI. Monday marked the 4th straight day of record breaking warmth in Springfield. This is the third time in February that the Capitol City has reached at least 70 degrees for a high temperature. This ties the record of 3 days in the 70s dating back to 1976. Lincoln tied the monthly record high of 74 Monday, which dates back to 1930.

Below is a chart of record temperatures put together by the National Weather Service in Lincoln. Springfield and Peoria are the only two communities on this chart that the official reading for the city comes from the airport. Readings for Charleston, Danville, Decatur, Effingham, Galesburg, Normal, and Urbana are provided by NWS Cooperative Weather Observers.The National Weather Service is the home for the observation in Lincoln. Red highlighted numbers are new records.

Here are a few other records that the NWS Lincoln has put together.