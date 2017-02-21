Record high temperatures possible Tuesday

CENTRAL ILLINOIS - The record warmth will continue into Tuesday across the area. A few morning showers will hold temperatures down across the eastern part of the state. Highs are expected to warm to near 70, if not a few degrees above along and west of I-55, with upper 60s possible across east central Illinois. The chart below shows records highs for Tuesday with the forecast high temperatures on the right. Many location have a good shot at breaking records again.