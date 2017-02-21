Grandstand acts announced for 2017 Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois State Fair officials have announced five Grandstand headlining acts for the 2017 Fair.

According to a news release, singer/songwriter Chase Rice will perform on the Illinois State Fair's Grandstand on August 11. On August 16, Alabama will take the stage to perform classics such as "I'm In a Hurry" and "If You're Gonna Play in Texas."

Singer/songwriter/dancer Jason Derulo will perform on August 17, while heavy metal band Five Finger Death Punch will take the stage on August 19. Additionally, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Mellencamp will close out the Illinois State Fair with a performance on August 20.

Ticket prices for these concerts are listed below:

Friday, August 11: Chase Rice / TBA

Tier 3 - $20 / Tier 2 - $25 / Tier 1 - $30 / Track - $30 / VIP - $40

Wednesday, August 16: Alabama / Neal McCoy

Tier 3 - $38 / Tier 2 - $43 / Tier 1 - $48 / Track - $48 / VIP - $59

Thursday, August 17: Jason Derulo / TBA

Tier 3 - $19 / Tier 2 - $24 / Tier 1 - $29 / Track - $29 / VIP - $39

Saturday, August 19: Five Finger Death Punch / TBA

Tier 3- $17 / Tier 2 - $22 / Tier 1 - $27 / Track - $27 / VIP - $39

Sunday, August 20: John Mellencamp / TBA

Tier 3 - $42 / Tier 2 - $47 / Tier 1 - $52 / Track - $52 / VIP - $62

Officials will announce the remainder of Illinois State Fair Grandstand headliners at a later date. For more information about the Illinois State Fair, click here.