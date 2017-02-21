Evidence in Decatur drug bust deemed inadmissible

DECATUR - In an update to a story WAND brought you last year, more than 27 pounds of marijuana and cocaine can't be used as evidence in a case against a Decatur man arrested in an April drug bust.

Decatur police say Keith Halliburton was arrested in connection with the drug bust, during which officers found 27 pounds of marijuana and 328.4 grams of cocaine. The arrest was made following a USPS tip regarding two suspicious packages that had been shipped from California.

According to a release from Johnson Law Group, LLC, which represents Halliburton, a motion to suppress all of the evidence was granted by the judge presiding over the case. The release goes on to state that the suppression motion was granted because the way an "anticipatory search warrant" was executed violated Halliburton's Fourth Amendment rights.

As a result of the judge's ruling, "the evidence seized and evidence derived there from, including Halliburton's allegedly incriminating statements, are not admissible at trial.

Halliburton is expected to be released from custody on February 23, pending an appeal of the ruling or dismissal of the charges by the Macon County State's Attorney's Office.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.