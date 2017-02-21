Machete wielding man wanted for robbery

SPRINGFIELD - A man armed with a machete is wanted for robbing a gas station in Springfield.

Police say the Freedom Oil located at in the 3900 block of Dirksen Parkway for the report of an armed robbery. Witness say a man armed with a machete entered the store and demanded money. The clerk complied and the suspect got away cash and four cartons of Newport cigarettes.

The suspect was a white male, around 6 feet tall and 180 pounds. He was wearing an orange hoodie and a green bandana that covered his face.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should contact the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 or Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.