1 arrested in Mattoon home invasion, armed robbery

MATTOON - The Mattoon Police Department says one person has been arrested in connection with a Sunday evening armed robbery that left one person injured.

Mattoon police say officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Lakeland Boulevard for a report of an armed robbery. Upon arriving, officers say they spoke with a man who reported being assaulted and robbed at gunpoint.

According to the initial investigation, Mattoon police say the victim reported that a group of men entered his apartment and demanded money from everyone inside. Police say the victim was struck with the firearms when he refused to give the men money. The victim was treated for cuts and other injuries to his head and face.

As a result of investigative efforts, Mattoon police arrested Kenneth Moultrie, Jr., 21, in connection with this incident. Moultrie is facing preliminary charges of home invasion, armed robbery, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. We will provide more information as it becomes available.