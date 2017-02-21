1 arrested in Mattoon home invasion, armed robbery

1 arrested in Mattoon home invasion, armed robberyPosted: Updated:
Coroner names 13-year-old shot by 12-year-old
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police are investigating a reported shooting that happened on the city's north side this afternoon.
Pana man found guilty for setting girlfriends house on fire
PANA, Ill. (WAND) A jury found a Pana man guilty for breaking in and setting his girlfriend’s Pana house on fire.
11 Things I learned during the Spring Fit Challenge
I lost 70 pounds in just less than five months. Finally today, I allowed myself to stop and think about that for a second.
Man arrested for sexually assaulting 5-year-old
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur man has been charged with criminal sexual assault, according to Decatur police.
Community remembers Charleston High School student
CHARLESTON, Ill (WAND)- A 16 year old Charleston High School student died in a car crash near Old State Road and Lerna Road in Mattoon early afternoon Tuesday.
Ariana Grande's bassist from Decatur survives bombing
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Monday's bombing in Manchester, England at an Ariana Grande concert left 22 dead and even more hurt.
Wednesday Night High School Highlight Zone
Click the video above for highlights from Mt. Zion's 3A regional win over MacArthur, Maroa-Forsyth's loss to Quincy Notre Dame in 2A sectionals, plus Teutopolis advancing past Alton Marquette in 2A sectionals. For every local baseball, softball and soccer score, visit the IHSA website.
Warrensburg-Latham soaring as State approaches
WARRENSBURG -- It could have been five events at state for Warrensburg-Latham ace Dionte Lewis. Considering that would have been a little much, even for one of the state's most dangerous runners, he'll scratch in the 200-meter and "just" stick to the other four events he'll be running with his twin and fellow Cardinal junior Diondre Lewis (100-meter, 400-meter, 4x100 relay and 4x400-relay). The Lewis twins are just two pieces in the puzzle for what's become a Renaissance y...
Help needed to identify gas station robber
The Decatur Police Departments needs help identifying the man they say robbed Huck's store on 22nd street early Thursday morning.
2 teens responsible for bomb threat at high school
PAXTON, Ill. (WAND) - Police and school administrators say a 17-year-old and 16-year-old are responsible for a recent bomb threat at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School on May 22.
Country Junction celebrating 25th anniversary
Rauner - No property tax relief. No deal.
Oasis Day Center Director says, "Do not give money to Decatur Panhandlers"
Charleston high school student dead in crash
Man charged in deadly crashed that killed 17-month-old
