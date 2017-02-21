Early voting opening this week for Sangamon County residents

SPRINGFIELD - Registered voters in Sangamon County will be able to cast their ballots for the April 4 Consolidated Election beginning February 23.

Sangamon County Clerk Don Gray says registered voters will be able to vote by mail or in person starting this Thursday. Positions in city, village, and township government, as well as election jurisdictions such as library, fire, water, school, and more, will be on the ballot for the Consolidated Election.

If you wish to cast your ballot early, the Sangamon County Election Office, located at 200 South Ninth Street in Springfield, will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Ballots may also be cast from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on March 25 and April 1.

For more information about the Sangamon County Clerk's Office, call (217) 753-8683.