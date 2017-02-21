Springfield police investigating attempted armed robbery

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Police Department is investigating an attempted armed robbery that happened at Family Dollar Sunday night.

Springfield police say officers were dispatched to a report of an attempted robbery in the 1400 block of East Cook Street at about 8:10 p.m. Upon arriving, officers spoke with witnesses, who say a man entered the store, pointed a gun at the clerk, and demanded money. Witnesses also say the clerk grabbed the gun, resulting in a brief struggle between the two before the would-be robber ran from the store empty handed.

The suspect is being described as a black man, standing about 5'10" tall, and was wearing a black coat with gray sleeves and a gray hood, and a white covering over his face.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427. We will provide more information as it becomes available.