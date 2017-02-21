Goodwill hosting VetLink orientation meetings in March

ILLINOIS - Land of Lincoln Goodwill Industries will host orientation meetings for its VetLink program on March 8 and 9.

Officials say the meetings will be held in five central Illinois communities on both days. The meetings will take place at 6:00 p.m. on March 8, and 10:00 a.m. on March 9, at the Goodwill Career Centers in Bloomington, Danville, Jacksonville, Springfield, and Quincy.

The VetLink program aims to help veterans of all ages update job skills, learn computer job searching techniques, and improving interviewing and resume writing skills. According to Land of Lincoln Goodwill Career Development Manager Donna Davlantis, more than 100 veterans have been assisted by the VetLink program.

For more information about this and other programs offered by Land of Lincoln Goodwill Industries, click here.