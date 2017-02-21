Teen facing felony charges in connection with gun threat

CHATHAM - A 14-year-old is facing two felony charges in connection with a gun threat at Glenwood High School on February 8.

The Chatham Police Department has announced the teen was charged by the Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office with felony counts of criminal defacement to government property and disorderly conduct with threat of violence toward a school.

The teen's next court appearance is scheduled for February 28, 2017.

Chatham police say they are still investigating this incident, as well as a bomb threat made against the school the following day. If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.

We will provide updates as they become available.