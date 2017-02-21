School bus vs. truck crash sends 1 to hospital

MONTICELLO - The Monticello Police Department says one student was taken to the hospital following a pickup truck versus school bus crash on the city's north side Tuesday morning.

Monticello police officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of North Market at about 7:40 a.m. for a report of a traffic crash. Upon arriving, officers say they learned that the crash involved a Ford pickup truck and a school bus transporting 29 students to Monticello Schools. Authorities say the pickup struck the back end of the bus, which was stopped and waiting for a car to turn into a private driveway.

One of the students on the school bus was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and later released. The driver of the pickup, identified as a 17-year-old female, was cited for failing to reduce speed in an accident.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.