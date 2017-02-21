Bloomington police searching for missing teen

BLOOMINGTON - The Bloomington Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teen.

Bloomington police say they are searching for 15-year-old Kayli Magon, who was reported missing on February 18, 2017.

Magon is described as a white female, standing 5'5", weighing 145 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. Police say she was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and blue slippers.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kayli Magon, you are urged to call the Bloomington Police Department at (309) 820-8888.