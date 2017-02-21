Hoopeston man sentenced to life for drug convictions

URBANA - A Hoopeston man convicted of trafficking crystal methamphetamine and cocaine in Champaign will spend the rest of his life in prison.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Jose Jaime "JJ" Lopez, 37, was given the life sentence in federal court February 17. Lopez was found guilty of distribution of cocaine and methamphetamine, as well as attempted possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, on November 3, 2016.

Acting U.S. Attorney Patrick D. Hansen says an investigation into Lopez's alleged drug activity led authorities to seize 272.5 grams of crystal meth, thought to be meant for Lopez, from a drug courier in Rantoul in October 2014. Additionally, Hansen says a confidential informant purchased two ounces of powder cocaine and 30 grams of crystal meth from Lopez in Champaign in November and December 2015.

Authorities say a search warrant was executed on Lopez's home on January 6, 2016, during which officers say they found "numerous items associated with drug trafficking."

Hansen adds that Lopez was on federal supervised release for a previous drug trafficking conviction and on state bond for aggravated fleeing from a police officer at the time these offenses occurred.

In addition to the life sentence, Lopez was sentenced to five years in prison for violating federal supervised release.