"Pinky" Drug in IL: Senator Kyle McCarter working to pass bill to mark drug as having risk for potential abuse

U-47700 is a synthetic opioid known on the streets as "U-4," "Pink," and "Pinky." The drug has morphine-like properties and is eight times stronger than heroin.

"That's the drug that's synthetic from China that you can order on the internet," explains Chuck Kerwin, an Addiction Counselor at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.

Senator Kyle McCarter of Vandalia has experienced overdose firsthand.

"I am a parent that unfortunately knows the pain of losing a child to overdose. I committed, when I lost my daughter, that I would do my part to save others just like her," says McCarter.

The Senator is working to introduce a bill that will help law enforcement stop the distribution of the drug, as well as arrest and prosecute those that are dealing.

"If that chemical formulation is not in the statute, you have a very difficult time prosecuting them," explains McCarter. "This will be specifically written in the statute that the chemical composition can be prosecuted."

McCarter believes the bill will pass in the Senate next week.

The Macon County Sheriff's Office believes it's only a matter of time before synthetic opioids like U-4 and Carfentanyl hit the county.

"It's kind of hard to predict, but once you've seen it, it will make it's way here. We just have to educate our community and work together as a cohesive unit - the community and law enforcement," says Lieutenant Antonio Brown.

Williamson County officials are monitoring the use of the synthetic opioid they say was recently introduced in the Marion area and poses a major threat of overdose. Williamson County State's Attorney Brandon Zanotti says one case is under investigation in the county.