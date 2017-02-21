Illinois State University Asks for Input on Its Future

Normal- Illinois State University is asking you to weigh in on the institution's future. The school is asking for community input on the challenges ISU is facing.  In addition, administrators want to know what the university should look like in 15 to 20 years.

People are invited to complete a survey online by February 24. The university is updating its strategic plan.

Click here to participate.

