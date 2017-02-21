Recovery celebration for Kincaid residents

KINCAID- Habitat for Humanity of Sangamon County, Village of Kincaid and many others will join together for a dedication celebration Friday, February 24th and Noon at The Church of God in Kincaid.

This celebration marks the final disaster recovery project for the final remaining families who were affected by the flood in winter of 2015. The flood destroyed more than 1/3 of the village of Kincaid and left 48 families in Christian county with barely anything.

The homes of the last two families will be dedicated. Habitat for Humanity of Sangamon County assisted with planning and organizing Disaster Recovery in Kincaid, along with Christian County and local partners and volunteers from State Farm Insurance, and many more.

The public is invited to join in the celebration that will take place at The Church of God located at ,120 Market Street in Kincaid. The celebration will begin at Noon.

To find out more how you can help follow the link.