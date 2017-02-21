Illinois goes back to back, completes sweep of Northwestern

CLICK THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR HIGHLIGHTS AND REACTION FROM ILLINOIS' 66-50 WIN OVER NORTHWESTERN.

CHAMPAIGN -- For the first time since March 4th 2015 the Illini have won back to back Big Ten regular season games, after finishing off the season sweep of Northwestern 66-50.

The Wildcats went ice cold in the second half, shooting only 18.5% from the field.

Malcolm Hill led all scorers with 18 points. Leron Black added 11 points and 8 rebounds.

Northwestern (20-8, 9-6) leading scorer Scottie Lindsey was back in action after missing the first meeting, but he was largely ineffective (1-11, 2 points).

Illinois (16-12, 6-9) will go for its third straight win Sunday at Nebraska.