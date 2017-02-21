Ride sharing service Uber coming to Decatur

DECATUR - Taking out your phone, and ordering an Uber will soon be an option in Decatur.

"I like the idea of it,” says Mary Dillman who signed up to be an Uber driver. “I think it's going to be a very convenient thing and a lot less expensive."

Many wonder if the ride sharing app needs approval from the city.

"With regards to this type of service they are regulated by the state of Illinois not the city of Decatur,” says assistant city manager Billy Tyus. “I say that, and I don't mean that they don't have regulations, they have significant regulations."

The service claims the cities they operate in have a lower number of DUI arrests.

According to the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists, the city of Decatur has the second highest DUI arrest rate in the state.

"We do like the fact that there are multiple options for people who may choose to drink, be that a taxi be that a ride sharing service we do find that helpful," added Tyus.

Uber announced they will officially launch in the Soy City on Feb. 22, Potential drivers say they look forward to the possibility of employment.

"I can do it when I want to and refuse if I need to or feel uncomfortable and it works with my schedule, " added Mary.

While the city sees this as an opportunity for economic growth.

"These are national companies that are looking at our community. We think that's a good thing it's one more option for transportation in our city," says Tyus.

Although the city has talked briefly to the company they have not yet decided if they will add extra regulations to the company and how they operate in the Decatur city limits.

To celebrate the launch, Uber is offering two free rides to Decatur residents up to $10. Users can enter promo code DECATUR into their Uber app to redeem the free rides beginning at 9 AM on February 22 through midnight on February 26.?