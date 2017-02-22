Tuesday Night High School Highlight Zone: 2/21

Posted:
Eisenhower's Stefon Jarrett and the Panthers completed the season sweep of MacArthur with a 69-67 win on Tuesday night at MacArthur. Eisenhower's Stefon Jarrett and the Panthers completed the season sweep of MacArthur with a 69-67 win on Tuesday night at MacArthur.

What a night! Between the MacArthur-Eisenhower rivalry game, regional playoff action and more, it was a "Tuesday Frenzy" in the WAND viewing area. Click the video above for all the highlights!

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps