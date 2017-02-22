Early enrollee HoJo Watkins delivers special kind of 'room service'

HoJo Watkins should still be a senior at Cincinnati's Colerain High, but he's turning heads at Illini Spring Camp already. HoJo Watkins should still be a senior at Cincinnati's Colerain High, but he's turning heads at Illini Spring Camp already.

Click through the two videos above for a complete report from Illini spring practice No. 5, including running backs Reggie Corbin, Tre Nation, Dre Brown and a jaw-dropping block from freshman lineman HoJo Watkins.

(2/22: Correction in Video 2: No. 15 warming up is Trenard Davis, not M.J. McGriff.)

