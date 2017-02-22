Urbana Fire Department seeking entry-level firefighters

URBANA - Are you an Urbana resident that wants to make a difference in your community? The Urbana Fire Department may have an opportunity for you.

Fire officials say they will accept applications for entry-level firefighters through June 11. Urbana Fire Department Chief Brian Nightlinger says the positions do not require previous fire service experience. Instead, Chief Nightlinger says he looks for "men and women with a passion for community service, a strong work ethic, and the desire to be challenged on every level."

The minimum requirements for these positions are to have a high school diploma or GED, to pass the Candidate Physical Agility Test and Ladder Climb by July 31, 2017, and to be between 21 and 35 years of age by June 24, 2017, unless exempted by state law. Among the exemptions for the age requirement are military service and volunteer, paid-on-call, part-time, or full-time firefighting experience.

Candidates who are selected will receive paid training, continuing education, the ability to join specialized teams, and having promotional opportunities.

For more information, or to submit an application, click here.