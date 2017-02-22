Richland Community College to raise tuition costs

DECATUR - Richland Community College students will see a slight increase in their tuition costs, starting next school year.

The decision was made by the RCC Board of Trustees amid the ongoing state budget impasse, which has resulted in a loss of state funding.

Students should expect to see a three percent increase per credit hour, Richland officials say. That means in-district students will see a $4 increase in tuition costs, while online students and those studying for a health profession degree will see an increase of $5.

