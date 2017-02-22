Memorial Health System hosting nursing summer camp

SPRINGFIELD - Central Illinois high school students who are thinking about a career in nursing are encouraged to apply for a free summer camp, hosted by Memorial Health System Hospitals.

Officials say the "Teens Experiencing Nursing" Camp will be held at four separate sites in June. We've included a list of locations and dates below:

- Memorial Medical Center, Springfield: June 27 through June 30

- Passavant Area Hospital, Jacksonville: June 27 through June 30

- Taylorville Memorial Hospital, Taylorville: June 27 through June 29

- Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Lincoln: June 27 through June 29

Students will participate in skills training and simulations, and will have the chance to job shadow with nursing staff on several nursing units. Participants are expected to attend every day of their camps, and may not leave for any reason other than a family emergency.

Interested students must submit an application, which includes a questionnaire explaining why the applicant wants to become a nurse, as well as a school counselor reference. Applications must be submitted by March 24.

For more information, or to complete an application, click here.