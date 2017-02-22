Memorial Health System hosting nursing summer camp

Memorial Health System hosting nursing summer campPosted: Updated:
Historic mansion up for auction
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A historic Decatur home is now on the auction block, according to the Decatur Historic District.
Friends of 13-year-old shooting victim speak
She was at a friends home on East Scarritt street when police say a 12 year old boy accidentally shot off the gun.
Pana man found guilty for setting girlfriends house on fire
PANA, Ill. (WAND) A jury found a Pana man guilty for breaking in and setting his girlfriend’s Pana house on fire.
1 killed after car, motorcyclist crash
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Fire officials say one person is dead following a crash in Charleston on Friday morning.
Coroner names 13-year-old shot by 12-year-old
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police are investigating a reported shooting that happened on the city's north side this afternoon.
Bloomington man arrested for murder of woman in motel room
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Police arrested a man for the murder of a woman in Bloomington.
WAND Interactive Radar
Help needed to identify gas station robber
The Decatur Police Departments needs help identifying the man they say robbed Huck's store on 22nd street early Thursday morning.
Man arrested for sexually assaulting 5-year-old
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur man has been charged with criminal sexual assault, according to Decatur police.
STATE TRACK: 1A boys semifinals recap
CHARLESTON -- Another weekend of state track kicked off Thursday with the 1A preliminaries.
Friday Morning Forecast
Thursday Night High School Highlight Zone
Community remembers Charleston High School student
Warrensburg-Latham soaring as State approaches
Arcola's Plummer ignites community with home run
Charleston high school student dead in crash
Oasis Day Center Director says, "Do not give money to Decatur Panhandlers"
Shoot/Don't Shoot simulation tests decision-making skills
