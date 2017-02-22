Springfield man injured in shooting early Wednesday morning

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Wednesday morning.

Springfield police say officers were dispatched to HSHS St. John's Hospital at about 3:46 a.m. for a report of a 31-year-old man who had arrived with an apparent gunshot wound to his left arm. Upon arriving, officers spoke with the victim, who said he was shot by an unknown person while sitting in a vehicle in the 300 block of Paul Street.

Police say the victim was not able to provide a suspect description, nor did he know why someone would want to shoot him. Officers say they found one spent shell casing and a live round in the area the victim said the shooting occurred.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.