Urbana officials announce closure on Lincoln Avenue

URBANA - The Urbana Public Works Department has announced the closure of a portion of Lincoln Avenue due to a construction project, beginning March 6.

Officials say Lincoln Avenue will be closed from Oaks Road to Olympian Drive for the duration of the project. Northbound traffic will be detoured from Oaks Road to Willow Road, and from Willow Road to Ford Harris Road. Southbound traffic will be detoured on that same path in reverse order. A diagram of the detour has been attached to this article.

Crews will work to install a culvert pipe, as well as perform earthwork and ditch work during this time. Officials say the road closure is expected to remain in effect until Fall 2017.

Motorists are urged to use caution and slow down when approaching the work area.