Police need help identifying 2 Springfield robbery suspects

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two men wanted in connection to an armed robbery on Tuesday evening.

Springfield police say the robbery happened at about 10:36 p.m. at the CITGO Express Mart, located in the 1100 block of North MacArthur Boulevard. Upon arriving, officers spoke with witnesses, who reported that two men entered the store, demanded money, and left in a dark gray Jeep Liberty after taking an undetermined amount of cash.

The first suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s, standing 5'6" tall with a thin build. Police say this suspect was described as wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored jeans, and a bandana covering the lower half of his face. Officers also say this man is reported to have revealed a handgun tucked into his waist band during the robbery.

The second suspect is described as a black male in his late teens, standing about 5'6" with a medium build. This suspect was reportedly wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, and a white bandana over the lower half of his face. Police say this man is reported to have taken the money from the register.

Still images from surveillance video have been included in this article for identification purposes. If you have any information regarding this robbery, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.