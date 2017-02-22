African-American Veterans honored in ceremony in Chicago

SPRINGFIELD - African-American Veterans are honored in a ceremony in Chicago today.

IDVA Director Erica Jeffries says, "We are here today to honor all African-American Veterans as these brave veterans have served honorably beginning with our nation's first war for independence. They have served in peacetime and times of war. We thank them for their service to our country."

African-American soldiers, sailors, airmen, cost guardsmen, and Marines have taken part in the Spanish American War, Philippine Insurrection, Mexican Expedition, WWI, WWII, the Korean War, Vietnam War, Persian Gulf War, and our current war on terrorism.

Several Montford Point Marines were in attendance at the ceremony in Chicago held at the James R. Thompson Center. These veterans were the nation's first African-American Marines. Commander Zeita Merchant was the keynote speaker.