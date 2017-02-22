Champaign yard waste cleanup scheduled

Champaign – The City of Champaign has announced its 2017 Spring Yard Waste Collection. It starts with the Orange Zone on Monday, March 27, 2017. Blue Zone collections will begin on Monday, April 3, 2017. Collections will continue to alternate on subsequent weeks through April 21, 2017.

Residents may participate by placing bagged leaves or bundled branches and twigs at the curb no later than 6:00 a.m. on their scheduled collection date. People should refer to the map and schedule to determine their collection dates. You can find the map by clicking here.

It's also easy to sign up for automatic e-mail notifications on future yard waste collections at the City’s website, by clicking here.