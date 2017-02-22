Decatur man invents accessory for pool

DECATUR- The "Floating Coldy Holdy" made in Decatur is being sold at Scheels stores.

Scott Franklin and his partner Deanie Smith saw their parents and friends struggling to keep their drink holders (Cozies) from tipping or spilling in the pool or lake. Scott who is an engineer by trade decided to find a fix.

After experimenting and creating a prototype he created a drink holder for a can that can float in the water. The "Floating Coldy Holdy" was born. He started with giveaways at events and began to sell them online.

Now Scheels has ordered them for sale in its stores in 20 states. They come in three models, one for cans, one fore bottles and one for tumblers. He offers eight different colors and can customize the logo as well for sports teams or what a customer wants.

The Floating Coldy Holdy can be fond online or you can order by calling 1-855-IT-FLOATS.