Moonshine distillery, meth operation found in Clinton

Clinton - Illinois State Police arrested a Clinton man Wednesday after they found moonshine and meth operations.

The Illinois State Police tell WAND News they arrested 32-year-old Richard Gharrett. He is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine manufacturing materials.

Gharrett is currently behind bars in the Dewitt County jail pending a bond hearing.

Gharrett's wife spoke with WAND News Wednesday saying police also found meth and a distillery for moonshine. According to Gharrett's wife, he had posted on Facebook he had moonshine to sell. She believes this led to the search and his arrest. The couple is originally from Kentucky where she says moonshine laws are different. The wife tells WAND News she bought the small distillery for him as a present because it was something he was interested in doing as a hobby.

Additional charges may be filed by the DeWitt County State's Attorney. Illinois State Police were assisted by the Clinton Police Department, DeWitt County Sheriff's Department and the Illinois Liquor Control Commission.