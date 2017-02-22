AFSCME to announce strike vote Thursday

Springfield - The AFSCME president says they will announce Thursday on whether a strike has been authorized.

Sunday was the last day members could cast a vote to strike. If approved, it doesn't mean they will strike but members would be OK with the decision to strike. A "yes" vote gives union leadership the authorization to call a strike.

The union has been at odds with the state since not agreeing to a contract.

