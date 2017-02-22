ATM Skimming: How to protect your money

DECATUR - ATM Skimming crimes on the rise.

Recently customers of a Decatur Credit Union were shocked to discover hundreds of dollars of fraudulent charges on their accounts. An investigation found skimming devices at two of its off site ATM's. The organized ring hit ATM's in several cities and states.

They place skimming devices on ATM's after hours. The devices capture information from the magnetic strip on the debit card and use a small hidden camera to capture the PIN as it is entered.

FICO Alert Services reports a six fold increase in skimming crimes from 2014 to 2015 with new devices being found everyday across the country. Thieves retrieve the devices and then use the captured information to create fake cards using your account information.

Earthmover Credit Union CEO/President Barry Schmidt advises customers sign up for alert services and keep an eye out on their accounts. Earthmover worked quickly to restore money lost from customer accounts after a skimming incident last November. Staley Credit Union Vice President of Operations Brian Zuber says Staley has installed ant-skimming software on its ATM's. He also suggests using your hand to cover the pin pad when entering your number. It's a good idea to tug on the card reader and look for any oddities. If you don't trust it, don't use it.

Chip Cards are helping to reduce skimming crimes, but thieves are already finding ways to get around them.