UBER launches in Decatur

Uber is launching today in Decatur. Kenneth Page says he has been driving for Uber in Champaign and Springfield for the past year. He says he's excited to start driving in Decatur where he lives.

"You have to have a newer car model, then there's a process you have to fax or photocopy your insurance papers. They do a background check and drivers check," says Page.

People of Decatur say they're excited to have another transportation option.

"I think it's a good idea that we have another option for transportation besides just the taxi cab and the bus station. It will definitely benefit those who don't have cars," says Jeamesttin Johnson, a Decatur resident.

Chris Brown of Decatur agrees. "I don't have my license so whenever I go out that will be an option. Maybe it'll crack down on DUIs, as well as people who shouldn't be driving. I lost my license. DUI," says Brown.

The Macon County Sheriff's Office says having ride-sharing programs in Decatur is a good thing.

"The reason for my excitement, first of all, is employment, as far as people working. We support all our local businesses. Anything that promotes safety and gets people another option in reference to not having people driving intoxicated or impaired is a great thing for the community and for just the people," says Lieutenant Antonio Brown.

There were 601 DUI arrests in Macon County in 2016. Decatur is the city with the second most DUIs in the state.

The Sheriff's Office hopes Uber will help cut down on the number of drunk drivers.

As for Page, he says driving for Uber means more than making a little extra cash.

"I think meeting people and learning, you know, as an Uber driver, you have more conversation," says Page.

The Uber app is free to download. Once you download the app, add your method of payment, put in the location where you want to go, and request a ride.

To celebrate the launch, Uber has some special deals for Decatur riders. The first two rides for Decatur residents worth under $10 are free. Use the promo code DECATUR when you download the app by Sunday.

Lyft, a similar ride-sharing app, is set to launch in Decatur tomorrow.