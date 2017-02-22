1 killed, 10 cars involved in I-74 crashes

VERMILION COUNTY - Illinois State Police say one person is dead and a portion of Interstate 74 was closed for more than six hours following a series of crashes Wednesday morning.

ISP officials say the crashes happened on I-74, near mile post 211.5, in Vermilion County at about 6:40 a.m. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, a Chrysler mini-van was traveling westbound on I-74 in foggy conditions when the driver entered the median, struck a concrete bridge support, overturned, and came to rest in the eastbound passing lane. Troopers say another eastbound vehicle then struck the mini-van, resulting in one of seven passengers in the mini-van being killed.

Following the initial collision, several rear-end crashes took place as motorists attempted to avoid the debris and other vehicles. ISP officials say 10 vehicles were involved in total.

The eastbound lanes of I-74 at the area of the crash were shut down for six-and-a-half hours while the roadway was cleared. The identity of the deceased person is being withheld pending notification of family.