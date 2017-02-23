No 'giant killer': Lincoln is just flat out good

Lincoln has wins over Lanphier and MacArthur (twice), which makes the 18-11 Railers a very dangerous team. Lincoln has wins over Lanphier and MacArthur (twice), which makes the 18-11 Railers a very dangerous team.

Click the video above for an inside look at how head coach Neil Alexander and the Lincoln High boys basketball team has knocked off big-name foes on their way to an 18-11 record in the competitive Central State Eight Conference.

