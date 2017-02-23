Wednesday Night High School Highlight Zone: 2/22

1A Boys High School Basketball Regional Semifinals

LSA 63, LeRoy 61 (at LeRoy) (Lions erase 19-point third quarter deficit)

Central A&M 69, Okaw Valley 60 (at Findlay)

Effingham St. Anthony 64, Odin 24 (at North Clay)

Mt. Pulaski 63, Sangamon Valley 57 (at Mt. Pulaski)

Nokomis 48, Beecher City 43 (at Altamont)

Altamont 67, St. Elmo 47 (at Altamont)

Chrisman 68, Arcola 50 (at Schlarman)

Fisher 64, Schlarman 35 (at Schlarman)

Winchester 57, Routt 44 (at Greenfield)

Springfield Calvary 43, Pawnee 36 (at Pawnee)

New Berlin 45, Springfield Lutheran 34 (at Pawnee)

Cissna Park 50, Milford 38 (at St. Anne)

Western (Barry) 55, Triopia 54 (at Western)



2A Boys High School Basketball Regional Semifinals

Pana 52, Shelbyville 44 (at Pana)

Monticello 44, Tolono Unity 42 (at Tolono)

Argenta-Oreana 49, Tuscola 41 (at Tolono)

Hoopeston 35, Westville 33 (at Bismarck-Henning)

Bismarck-Henning 67, St. Thomas More 45 (at Bismarck-Henning)

Tremont 75, Athens 51 (at PORTA)

Illini Bluffs 71, PORTA 58 (at PORTA)

Nashville 72, Carlinville 39 (at Carlinville)

Southwestern (Piasa) 49, Gillespie 33 (at Carlinville)

Pittsfield 60, Auburn 52 (at Riverton)

Williamsville 49, Warsaw 36