Cubs Trophy Tour making stop in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD – The Chicago Cubs Trophy Tour is set to make a stop in Springfield this afternoon.

The trophy will be at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM) from 2:30 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The event is free, and the first 500 people will receive a wristband that guarantees the opportunity to pose with the trophy. Additional fans will be able to pose with the trophy as time permits.

Parking will be available at the ALPLM parking structure at the corner of 6th and Madison Streets for .75 cents per half-hour or $9.75 for the day.

Fans are asked to begin lining up along 6th Street. No food, large bags, chairs or similar items are allowed in the museum.