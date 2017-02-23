60 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop

EFFINGHAM – Around 60 pounds of marijuana was recovered during a traffic stop on Wednesday morning, according to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say they made a traffic stop around 1 a.m. on U.S. 40, just outside Effingham. When they pulled the 2017 Land Rover over the officer noticed the woman was very nervous and confused.

A K-9 unit was called to the scene. The K-9 was able to detect drugs in the vehicle. Officers located 60 pounds of marijuana and a small amount of cocaine.

The driver, Alyson Victoria Rodriguez from Odenton MD, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of more than 500 grams of cannabis, cannabis trafficking, manufacture and delivery of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

According to online jail records, Rodriguez bonded out of jail.