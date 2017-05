MT. PULASKI - The Logan County Coroner's Office and sheriff's department are investigation after a farmer died on Wednesday evening.

According to the coroner's office, 41-year-old Charles S. McLaughlin of Mt. Pulaski was found dead in the feedlot of his family farm around 6 p.m. McLaughlin was in the process of feeding livestock when he was found by family.

An autopsy has been performed and the results are pending.

Other details were not yet released.